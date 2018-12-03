Eric Tinkler out, Joel Masutha in
The revolving coach door at Chippa United swung another time as former Black Leopards mentor Joel Masutha replaced Eric Tinkler at Chippa United.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.