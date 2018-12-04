Pirates' punishing schedule leaves just two days to prepare for TKO final against Baroka
Orlando Pirates’ punishing schedule continued as they prefaced their Telkom Knockout final on the weekend with a 2am flight to Seychelles to meet Light Stars in the second leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.