Xaba Promotions boss, Matiti, not fazed by ban of trainer

Unlicensed Ncita barred from manning corner ahead of world title clash

The technical team revamp of the boxers aligned to Xaba Promotions will be put to the test when they go to big fights without new recruit Welcome Ncita on Friday. This is after it was revealed that Ncita was not licensed as a trainer with Boxing SA and as such he is not allowed to man the corner of Yanga Sigqibo during the WBO intercontinental junior-bantamweight title fight against Nicaraguan Keyvin Lara at Orient Theatre.