Spinners in danger of being selected for next year’s World Cup in England might want to look for something else to do for those few weeks‚ or pull a hamstring.

The conditions will enlarge the already unfair advantage over bowlers that batters have been gifted by wrong-headed playing regulations‚ and the slow poisoners seem set to be left with the important but thankless task of keeping it tight while the seamers get on with the real job.

At the last World Cup in England‚ in 1999‚ spinners were almost as scarce as uncalled legside wides on the lists of the top 10 bowlers.

They featured twice among the wicket-takers‚ once in the averages of bowlers who had sent down at least 20 overs‚ twice in the best bowling performances‚ once in the economy rate stakes‚ and not at all when it came to ranking strike rates.

And those spinners were either Muttiah Muralitharan‚ Shane Warne or Saqlain Mushtaq — the first‚ second and 66th highest wicket-takers in Test cricket with 1 716 scalps between them‚ or almost as many as the number of men who have taken at least one wicket in the format: 1 757.

Fast forward to the 2011 World Cup‚ played on the slow‚ turning pitches of India‚ Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Suddenly spin was sexy.

Half the top 10 wicket-takers were spinners‚ along with four each in the averages‚ best bowling and strike rate pecking orders. Eight of the 10 bowlers with the best strikes rates‚ and who had a minimum of 20 overs‚ were spinners.

Left-arm spinner Robin Peterson played only one match in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa‚ two in the next edition of the event in the Caribbean‚ and seven in 2011 — when he was South Africa’s top wicket-taker with 15‚ followed one behind by leg spinner Imran Tahir.