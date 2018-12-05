Sisters seek to do it for themselves

Fans, sponsors asked to come and support duo

The Duma sisters annual golf day takes centre stage at Westbank Golf Club on Friday. The popular annual golf day seeks to help raise funds for East London's two professional golfers, Yolanda and Siviwe Duma, to assist in covering their costs to compete on the pro scene. It has been another good learning year on the pro scene for the sisters and they are continuing to improve, going into their third year of pro golf.