Amajita breeze past Eswatini to advance to Cosafa Cup semis
Defending champions South Africa eased into semifinals of the Cosafa Under-20 Championships with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Eswatini at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe‚ Zambia on Saturday.
Coach Thabo Senong’s side ensured they topped Group B as SuperSport United midfielder Luke le Roux‚ the Orlando Pirates forward duo of Lyle Foster and James Monyane‚ and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Promise Mkhuma found the back of the net.
The Amajita defence was never seriously threatened as they easily kept their opponents at bay and added to the 5-0 victory over Mauritius in their pool opener.
It took until the 37th minute for the South Africans to break the deadlock as Le Roux was teed up on the edge of the box and his curling first-time shot nestled into the top corner.
AS Monaco-bound Foster made it 2-0 with a powerful header after excellent work from lively Mkhuma‚ who supplied a pinpoint cross.
It was 3-0 on 84 minutes when Monyane netted a fine solo effort‚ bamboozling the Eswatini defence before volleying home with power.
The final goal came after a defensive calamity saw Eswatini lay the ball on a plate for Mkhuma to score the goal his performance deserved.
Amajita will have to wait to find out their semifinal opponents‚ but it is likely to be one of Mozambique or Angola‚ with the semifinals to be played on Tuesday and the final on Friday.
Senong is using this tournament to prepare for the African Under-20 Championships that will be staged in Niger in February‚ which in turn will serve as the qualifiers for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup.