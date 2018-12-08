Cricket SA hit with R7-million franchise owner's lawsuit
Cricket South Africa (CSA) are being sued for more than R7-million by a T20 Global League (T20GL) franchise owner.
The legal action threatens to burst the bubble of positivity created by the Mzansi Super League (MSL)‚ which has replaced the T20GL and is currently underway in South Africa.
The T20GL was to have been played in November and December last year but was postponed‚ CSA said at the time‚ because it would lose too much money.
The saga cost Haroon Lorgat his job as CSA’s chief executive‚ and franchise owners were refunded their deposits of US$250‚000 each.
A year later‚ the MSL‚ in which franchises are not privately owned but controlled by CSA‚ is front and centre in the country’s cricket consciousness.
Now Hiren Bhanu‚ who had owned a piece of the T20GL‚ is looking for justice.
Legal documents seen by TimesLIVE detail Bhanu’s claim of US$515‚627.91‚ which takes into account the fact that he has been refunded his deposit.
Bhanu says he spent US$68‚538.68 on legal bills‚ US$74‚688.83 on “consulting fees”‚ US$81‚247.76 on marketing‚ and US$107‚216.81 on salaries and wages.
His total claim‚ US$515‚627.91‚ equates to R7.3-million — or more than the R7-million the winning team will earn at next Sunday’s MSL final.
Asked for their response‚ CSA said they were unaware of the lawsuit.
“We're not aware of his decision to sue us‚” a spokesperson said on Saturday. “Once something official comes our way we’ll then be able to make a comment.”