SA's Louis Oosthuizen has won his first SA Open title on Sunday.

He obliterated the field at Randpark Golf Club with a final round 67 to win by six shots‚ the biggest margin of victory since Tim Clarke won in Durban in 2005.

France’s Romain Langasque finished second on 12-under.

The win is likely to propel Oosthuizen‚ SA’s highest-ranked golfer inside the top 30 in the world.

More to follow...

- TimesLIVE