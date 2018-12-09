The Blitzboks’ weak start to the 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series continued with semifinal elimination at the Cape Town leg on Sunday.

More disappointingly‚ Fiji were down to six men in the final two minutes with the scores locked at 12-12 and SA failed to maximise their chance. Instead they again coughed up possession and from the scrum‚ Fiji scored through Alosio Naduva with a lightning attack down the blindside.

How the Blitzboks‚ with an extra man on the field‚ were caught short on defence on the short side‚ is a mystery. Defeat was the Blitzboks' fifth loss of the season after losing three matches in Dubai.

It’s the worst start to a campaign in almost a decade and coach Neil Powell is clearly battling to fill the gaps left by the departures of so many key players over the past few years.

Against Scotland the Blitzboks overcame a yellow card and some defensive lapses to advance to the showdown with Fiji. In that match Soyizwapi earned a first half yellow card for a high tackle and was lucky to not concede a second yellow after the break with two more high tackles.