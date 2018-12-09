Louis Oosthuizen put an early final round wobble behind him before emphatically charging to a maiden SA Open title here on Sunday.

He obliterated the field to finish on 18-under for a six-shot winning margin‚ the biggest since Tim Clarke won in Durban in 2005.

He became only the sixth player after Bobby Locke‚ Gary Player‚ Bob Charles (New Zealand)‚ Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson (Sweden) to win the The Open and the South African Open.

A tearful Oosthuizen was hugely relieved afterwards.

“When the last putt dropped it was such a relief knowing I put my name up with greats that have won it. Any South African wants to win SA Open‚” said Oosthuizen who had not played in this event since 2011 as a result of conflicting schedules.

France’s Romain Langasque whose 66 was the joint lowest round of the day finished second‚ while Charl Schwartzel‚ Bryce Easton‚ Thomas Aiken and England’s Oliver Wilson were two shots further back.

There was heartbreak for Zambia’s Madalitso Muthiya who narrowly missed out on a spot in next year’s Open Championship.

He finished on nine-under.

The win is likely to propel Oosthuizen‚ South Africa’s highest ranked golfer‚ inside the top 30 in the world.

It was far from a breeze early on in the final round however.

Oosthuizen made an underwhelming start but much like the cloud cover‚ his mood eased as the day wore on.