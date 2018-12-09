Newlands to host Mzansi Super League final as Paarl rocks Jozi Stars

The final of the inaugural Mzansi Super League extravaganza will be played at Newlands in Cape Town after second-placed Jozi Stars were beaten at home by the Paarl Rocks in a thrilling match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis and man-of-the-match Grant Thompson scored sparkling half centuries for the Paarl Rocks to steer the Paarl-based side to a win over the Jozi Stars and in so doing boosted their hopes of clinching a playoff spot.

Du Plessis (61 off 34) and Thompson (71 off 55 balls not out) put on solid match-winning fourth wicket partnership of 120 runs that laid the foundation for a successful run chase after the Stars could only make 170 for six in their 20 overs.

The Rocks won by six wickets with three balls to spare as they posted 172 for four to leave the Stars stagnant in second place on 24 points after nine matches.

The result means leaders Cape Town Blitz‚ who are six points ahead of the Stars with one Pool match to play‚ have an unassailable lead at the top on 30 points and will host the final regardless of what happens in their last match at home to bottom side the Durban Heat in Sunday’s later encounter.

With the win‚ the Rocks moved from second-bottom to fourth with 17 points and boosted their playoff chances.

The Stars’ premier run-getters and openers Chris Gayle and Reeza Hendricks again failed to get out of their blocks in a terrible batting display from the Johannesburg side with only three batsmen reaching double figures.

After winning the toss and sending the hosts to bat‚ the Rocks got off to a convincing start with Kerwin Mungroo the pick of the bowlers as he removed both Gayle and Hendricks to dim the Stars’ innings.