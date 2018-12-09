Nyirenda wants his Baroka players to keep their feet on the ground after beating Pirates
The last thing Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda would like to see is his players being “intoxicated” with their Telkom Knockout glory.
Bakgaga were crowned champions here yesterday following their 3-2 penalty shootout win over their much fancied opponents‚ Orlando Pirates.
The match had ended 2-2 after two hours of pure football entertainment.
Besides their promotion to the topflight a few years ago‚ this no doubt ranks as their biggest achievement since their formation in 2007.
Nyirenda was full of praise for his “great boys”‚ but also shared some concerns about the way forward.
“I would like to preach to the players once more what I talk about all the time and African players suffer from a succession level‚” said the Zambian.
“We have to educate these players that this is just Telkom and there are big things to win like the Caf (competitions) and other big games to play.
"You win a Caf competition and you go to the Super Cup and then to the World Championship (Fifa Club World Cup).
“You cannot just win Telkom and say we are there.
"This is the problem of an African player and after I've done my research‚ teams that have won big things‚ they go to sleep – intoxicated with the glory and and they never come back.
"You'd be asking yourself where is that team? Where are those players? This is the discipline that we need to (instill) in our players‚” he said.
The former Kaizer Chiefs striker has only been in the job for five months and on his arrival at the club‚ he made some big promises and he's delighted to have kept his end.
“I've been a man of honour and wherever I go‚ I create a difference for the good of the people I'm working for.
"It did not come as a surprise and those that have been with me since I came‚ including the chairman (Khurishi Mphahlele) I told them we are winning the Telkom Knockout and in the league‚ we are going to move into a position that we've never been.
“I've been preaching about winning this cup and thank God it has come to pass.
“We needed this more than Pirates.
"Pirates have won so many trophies and they are already on cloud nine. We are still under the soil‚ so we had to go for that‚” Nyirenda added.