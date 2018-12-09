Nyirenda wants his Baroka players to keep their feet on the ground after beating Pirates

The last thing Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda would like to see is his players being “intoxicated” with their Telkom Knockout glory.

Bakgaga were crowned champions here yesterday following their 3-2 penalty shootout win over their much fancied opponents‚ Orlando Pirates.

The match had ended 2-2 after two hours of pure football entertainment.

Besides their promotion to the topflight a few years ago‚ this no doubt ranks as their biggest achievement since their formation in 2007.

Nyirenda was full of praise for his “great boys”‚ but also shared some concerns about the way forward.

“I would like to preach to the players once more what I talk about all the time and African players suffer from a succession level‚” said the Zambian.

“We have to educate these players that this is just Telkom and there are big things to win like the Caf (competitions) and other big games to play.

"You win a Caf competition and you go to the Super Cup and then to the World Championship (Fifa Club World Cup).

“You cannot just win Telkom and say we are there.