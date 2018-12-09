Students battle water and weather
Maties and UCT lead from the front in varsity games
Despite inclement weather over the opening two days, the University Sports South Africa (USSA) waterpolo nationals was played in high spirits at the Joan Harrison over the weekend. Being the first USSA nationals in three years, teams were not too perturbed by the tricky and cold conditions. A tough competition expected of the final day’s play on Monday.
