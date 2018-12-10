Sport

Kaizer Chiefs appoint Shaun Bartlett as new coach Ernst Middendorp's assistant

By TimesLIVE - 10 December 2018
Shaun Bartlett
Image: Getty Images

Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett has been appointed as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach with immediate effect.

Bartlett joins Chiefs on a two-and-a-half year deal and will assist recently-appointed coach Ernst Middendorp‚ who himself joined the club a few days ago on a similar contract length.

Chiefs sacked Italian Giovanni Solinas on Friday and will play their first game under the new coaching duo when they face Supersport United on Wednesday night.

