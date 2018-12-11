HRC to probe racism at SuperSport in wake of Ashwin Willemse debacle
The SA Human Rights Commission will conduct a formal and public inquiry into allegations of racism at SuperSport‚ and will investigate the circumstances that led to former Springbok Ashwin Willemse walking off a set during a live broadcast earlier this year. The terms of reference for the inquiry‚ in February next year‚ include an evaluation of the circumstances that led to Willemse’s incident with fellow SuperSport analysts Naas Botha and Nick Mallett during which he walked off set.
