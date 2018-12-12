Irate Sundowns coach Mosimane fires salvo at Baroka FC goalkeeper Chipezeze
Incensed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane fired salvo at Baroka FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and accused the player for “killing time” during an Absa Premiership match that stuttered to a goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.
