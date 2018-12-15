Two cars added to Heroes Marathon prize list

Athletes continue flocking into Mthatha for the 18th annual Heroes Marathon which is expected to bring a thousand runners from across Africa to the city on Sunday morning.

The race organisers held the last media briefing at the Mthatha Garden Court this afternoon where the MEC of sports, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC), Bulelwa Tunyiswa announced an addition to the prizes, which already sat at R700000, by including two cars also up for grabs.

The cars will go to the winner of the male and female races.

Tunyiswa said the first male and female athlete to cross the finish line in the main 42,2km races would win a full expenses paid trip to go and participate in the prestigious Hannover Marathon in Germany in April 2019.

Race organiser Gogo Manqoyi thanked their sponsors DSRAC and the Eastern Cape Development Cooperation (ECDC) who've partnered with the Athletics Transkei for their contribution.

“The department of sports has been with us since the inception of this race, and I want to thank the department for that, because our private partners have been coming and going.

“But the department has been with us ever since, and a couple of years back we used to get cars sponsored by Vodacom.

“But because of the decline in the race they dropped that gesture, but this year I'm proud to announce that the ECDC has partnered with us and has contributed two cars

She added: “I'm told that those cars are seven-seater cars and if you can go to the registration points right now you'll see that the numbers [of people registering for the race] are increasing,” said Manqoyi.

The race which also coincides with the centenary of the late statesman Nelson Mandela and struggle veteran Albertina Sisulu had to find an alternative finish point because the Walter Sisulu University main field would host the Day of Reconciliation celebration event set to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

“The race will not finish at the main Walter Sisulu University fields but at the soccer fields on campus.

“We are respecting the event that will be hosted at the stadium and we saw that it would be a logistical nightmare,” said Manqoyi.