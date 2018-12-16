Cream rising to the top at schools' interprovincial tournament in East London

The Schools’ Water Polo South Africa (SWPSA) Inter-Provincial Tournament is in full flow around East London and head into the business end on Sunday with the play-offs set to decide who will take on each other in Monday's finals.

Western Province and Central Gauteng have been dominant in most of the divisions and will be odds on to face each other in a number of finals, while KwaZulu-Natal and Nelson Mandela Bay should also be in the mix.

In the U19 division Central Gauteng A took top spot in both their respective boys and girls pools, finishing unbeaten, while the KZN A boys team finished top of their pool and Nelson Mandela Bay A girls team topped their group also finishing unbeaten.

Despite one round of play still left in the boys U16 division, Central Gauteng A and KZN have all but sealed up their places at the top of the log.

the Western Province U16 A girls and Central Gauteng A boys topped their respective pools.

In the U15 division the Western Province A's topped both their boys and girls pools, while KZN topped the other boys pool and Central Gauteng A the other girls.

For the U14 boys Western Province A topped pool B after winning all five of their games, while KZN topped pool A, winning four games and slipping up with a draw against Western Province B.

The U14 girls played their last pool game on Sunday, with Central Gauteng A and Western Province B, both level at the top of pool A playing each other, while pool B's top two, Western Province A and Nelson Mandela Bay A slugged it out. Results were not available at time of publishing.

In the U13 boys divisions Western Province A, Central Gauteng A, Nelson Mandela Bay A and KZN all top their pools, giving them a favourable draw heading into the play-offs, while in the U13 girls division the same four teams finished top.

The teams will now see if they can continue their top form and safely negotiate Sunday's play-offs to make Monday's finals day.