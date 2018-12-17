Race winners set for bigger things
Sponsored trip to Hanover Marathon awaits winners
Mamorallo Tjoka from Lesotho and Bonginkosi Zwane from Newcastle drove away with their new cars after winning the 18th annual 42.2km Heroes Marathon that took place in Mthatha at the weekend. The two world-class athletes also walked away with an all-expenses-paid trip to participate at the prestigious Hanover Marathon scheduled to be run in Lower Saxony, Germany in April 2019, sponsored by the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts & culture.
