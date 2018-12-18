Border waste no time to fire up in Cape fight
Border bounced back from their poor start to the 2018 Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Week with a morale-boosting win over Northern Cape in their rain-affected T20 match at Bishops in Cape Town on Tuesday morning. After rain threatened to wash out the morning’s play, some welcomed clear skies saw the match reduced to a 10-over spectacle that Border then took by the scruff of the neck and claimed a good eight-wicket win.
