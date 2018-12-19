Six of the best does the trick

Yokha stars for Border with bat and ball as Limpopo are vanquished

Allrounder Nonelela Yikha claimed the third-best ever bowling figures for a Border player at the Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Week when he captured six wickets for 22 against Limpopo at Brackenfell in Cape Town on Wednesday, helping his team to a positive five-wicket win in their 50-over encounter.