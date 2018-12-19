Solskjaer set for Manchester United interim role after website gaffe

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to replace Jose Mourinho as Manchester United's interim manager after the club appeared to accidentally announce the appointment on their website.

Mourinho was axed on Tuesday after just two-and-half years in charge at Old Trafford and the troubled Premier League club are reportedly ready to bring back one of their old heroes to take his place on a temporary basis.

Solskjaer, currently in charge of Norway's Molde, was widely reported to be United's leading candidate for the interim role for the rest of the season while they search for a permanent appointment in the close-season.

There has been no official announcement from the club, however a video appeared on United's official website celebrating Solskjaer and seeming to confirm his appointment.