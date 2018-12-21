Proteas have not asked for spicy pitches for the Pakistan Tests

Another team from the subcontinent is in town.

Does that mean another tap on ground staff’s shoulders from South Africa’s dressing room‚ asking for pitches that make the most of the home side’s strengths and exploit the visitors’ weaknesses?

It seems not‚ last season’s lesson would appear to have been learnt.

Asked on Thursday if the South Africans have been in touch to request a bespoke pitch‚ Gauteng Cricket Board chief executive Greg Fredericks said: “We’ve heard nothing from them at all.”

The third Test against Pakistan is set to start at the Wanderers on January 11‚ almost a year on from the drama that unfolded when the surface in Johannesburg became the villain of the third Test against India.

It was a pitch made to order to take opponents who had grown up on slow‚ turning surfaces as far out of their comfort zones as possible.