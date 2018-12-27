Centurion could become permanent home of the Boxing Day Test
The Boxing Day Test could find a permanent home at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
Day one of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan on Wednesday attracted a full house despite the sweltering Highveld heat and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) head of marketing Clive Eksteen said the ground would be considered when a decision is made.
“It’s still too early to say whether this match will be played here going forward but clearly there is a market for it‚” he said on Thursday morning.
Nothing like a boxing day test sold out on day one! #SAVPAK pic.twitter.com/cJdXYrAl7S— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) December 26, 2018
“We have to take a lot of things into consideration when we make any call about the future Boxing Day matches.
"We have to see what the next two days bring so that we can see where we go from there‚ but this is a good start.
"We set out to have a good show and the teams from Titans Cricket and CSA worked very hard on this fixture‚” he said.
Centurion, you were so lit today! Thank you for turning up for the boys. If you missed out, make sure you are present tomorrow for more #ProteaFire action.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 26, 2018
Help us #SmashTheLabel at SuperSport Park, tickets are selling fast so be there early. Play starts at 10:00. #SAvPAK ???? pic.twitter.com/wQB7NttX0O
“Getting a Test match here on Boxing Day was a big decision but drawing a sell-out of all the available tickets was a great result.
"Wednesday’s crowd showed that there is a market for it during this time of the year and we were excited about it.
“To see people come out to support Test cricket after the exposure to T20 in the form of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) is very exciting.
Centurion is on fire today! Grab a cold Castle Lager with your friends and lets back the boys. #ProteaFire #SAvPAK #SmashTheLabel pic.twitter.com/6Fj7nzkRjv— Castle Lager SA (@CastleLagerSA) December 26, 2018
"It was hot on Wednesday and if I had one wish it was to have the temperature turned down a little bit. But there was nothing we could do about that.”
In Australia‚ Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) always hosts the Boxing Day Test while the New Year’s Test is always at Sydney Cricket Ground.
Eksteen said CSA can do the same.
“If you look at some of our fixtures‚ we have marquee events like the Pink Day in Johannesburg every January and the New Year’s Test match in Cape Town at Newlands which are doing very well‚" he sad.
#SAvPAK views ????. So happy to watch live Test cricket again. Even better to watch @DaleSteyn62 become the leading Test wicket taker for South Africa. #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/TQpkcNRy3S— Sipokazi Sokanyile (@Syfokazi) December 26, 2018
"From a Test match point of view‚ you want to get venues that have good crowds.
"Centurion lends itself for a Boxing Day Test because there are big grass banks and there are still a lot of people up in the Highveld.”