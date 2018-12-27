Centurion could become permanent home of the Boxing Day Test

The Boxing Day Test could find a permanent home at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Day one of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan on Wednesday attracted a full house despite the sweltering Highveld heat and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) head of marketing Clive Eksteen said the ground would be considered when a decision is made.

“It’s still too early to say whether this match will be played here going forward but clearly there is a market for it‚” he said on Thursday morning.