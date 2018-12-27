Steyn is SA’s best in Tests

Pollock’s Test record falls as Dale snaps up the one needed to make history

PREMIUM

Shaun Pollock on Wednesday described Dale Steyn as “the best fast bowler that South Africa has produced” after Steyn beat his record for the most Test wickets for the country. Steyn broke the record he shares with Pollock when Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman became his 422nd victim on the first day of the first Test at SuperSport Park at Wednesday.