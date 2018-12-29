Healdtown all set for showdown
It will be a celebration of epic proportions when the annual Ngumbela cricket tournament – which celebrates its 30th anniversary – is hosted at the Ngumbela Sports Grounds in Healdtown next Sunday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.