Sport

Man City bounce back to beat Saints and close on Liverpool

By Reuters - 30 December 2018
Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City and Southampton's Charlie Austin tangle during their Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday. City bounced back from a bad patch to beat the Saints 3-1.
Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City and Southampton's Charlie Austin tangle during their Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday. City bounced back from a bad patch to beat the Saints 3-1.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Manchester City bounced back from two consecutive defeats to beat Southampton 3-1 on Sunday and cut the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to seven points before the top two meet on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola's champions needed to regain their footing after stumbling against Crystal Palace and Leicester, and did so with strikes from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and James Ward-Prowse's own goal at St. Mary's.

Charlie Austin should have put Southampton ahead but miscontrolled the ball after being played in on goal and City immediately took advantage, with Bernardo Silva teeing up David Silva to slot home unmarked in the 10th minute.

Alex McCarthy made a good save to keep out Aguero from point-blank range after good work by Sterling and City were made to pay for their profligacy when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg slammed home after robbing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

City regained the lead when Sterling's cut-back deflected against Ward-Prowse and in after 45 minutes and Aguero headed home another from Zinchenko's cross in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

McCarthy made good saves to deny Sterling and Mahrez afetr the break, while Aguero hit the crossbar and Hojbjerg was sent off for a rash tackle on Fernandinho.

Defeat left Southampton 17th in the table on 15 points, the same as 18th placed Burnley, who beat West Ham United 2-0 on Sunday. -- Reuters

 

Kante strike gives Chelsea 1-0 win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea kept up their pursuit of the Premier League's top three clubs with a 1-0 win away to London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday, thanks to a ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Firmino hat-trick takes Liverpool nine points clear with Arsenal thrashing

Liverpool roared back from a rare Anfield deficit to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League as Roberto Firmino's hat-trick inspired ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Spurs stunned by Wolves as Fulham, Cardiff secure vital wins

Tottenham's Premier League title challenge suffered a huge blow as Wolves struck three times in the final 18 minutes to win 3-1 at Wembley as Cardiff ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man City stunned by Palace, trail Liverpool by four points

Manchester City suffered their first home Premier League loss in eight months as a shock 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday left Pep ...
Sport
8 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X