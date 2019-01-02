Chippa to pull the trigger

Coach eager to start year on high note in Sisa clash

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Joel Masutha has challenged his players to show commitment in the field ahead of a crucial league clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane on Friday evening. Chippa has had a rocky start to their league campaign this season which has seen them end the first leg of the competition rooted second from the bottom of the log table.