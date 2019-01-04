Chippa remain rooted in relegation zone with loss to Bloem Celtic

Chippa United suffered yet another loss, this time to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday night.

Chilli Boys had most of the ball in both stanzas of the match but were unable to find goals. Chippa’s Rhulani Manzini caused a lot of problems for the visitors, starting his attacking from as early as the fifth minute, but none of his efforts were successful.

On the other hand Chilli Boys' veteran goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi had to rise to the occasion a couple of times to rescue his teammates.

Akpayi made marvellous saves from shots outside the box as defender Frederick Nsabiyumva kept fumbling at the back.

Chilli Boys captain Mark Mayambela was unlucky throughout the first half, as he struggled to find ball at the right time and place. While Thamsanqa Sangweni kept exposing Akpeyi to dangerous balls from Celtic's Lantshene Phalane.

Siwelele's Ndumiso Mabena switched up the anti when he scored the only goal in the 58th minute, causing a headache for the Joel Masutha's charges as they struggled to find the equalising goal.

Chilli Boys became more relentless in the attack as they had 30 minutes to ensure they avoid gifting Siwelele another three points this season.

But Celtic were getting warmed up as Kabelo Dlamini had two clear-cut chances to solidify their lead but was unlucky.

Even in the four extra minutes added at the end of the match, the hosts could just not find an equaliser meaning it stayed 1-0 to Celtic. The result compounds the Chilli Boys’ woes as they stay second from bottom on the Premier Soccer League standings, just one point above Maritzburg United who have two games in hand.