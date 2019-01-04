Runs flow as Warriors amass 400 on day one against Titans
There was plenty of leather-chasing for the visiting Multiply Titans side against the Warriors at Buffalo Park, with the home team amassing 405 for nine wickets by the close of play on the opening day of their four-day franchise encounter on Friday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.