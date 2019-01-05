Sport

Solskjaer unimpressed as United ease past Reading in FA Cup

By Reuters - 05 January 2019
Manchester United's English midfielder Angel Gomes (centre) takes a shot but fails to score during the English FA Cup third round match against Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Manchester United's English midfielder Angel Gomes (centre) takes a shot but fails to score during the English FA Cup third round match against Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Image: Oli SCARFF/AFP

Manchester United produced their least impressive performance under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian offered rare starts to some out-of-favour big names in Saturday's FA Cup third round win over second-tier Reading.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, handed his first start under Solskjaer, took his chance with United's second goal just before halftime after Juan Mata's penalty put the hosts in front.

But with nine changes to the side that beat Newcastle United in midweek, United's fourth straight Premier League win since Solskjaer replaced sacked Jose Mourinho, it was an unconvincing display against a side second-bottom in the Championship.

"You can't ask for more than going through but the way we played wasn't the best," said Solskjaer, who matched Matt Busby's record of winning his first five matches in charge.

"They controlled it in the first five minutes and we weren't up to speed. But we made nine changes, and they hadn't played together as a unit so I made it hard for the boys.

"But we got the goals and managed to get through."

Chilean Alexis Sanchez was also handed a first start under Solskjaer but was forced off in the 64th with a hamstring injury.

"I hope it's not going to be too bad -- it's the same hamstring that he's been having trouble with but we'll see. Hopefully he'll be okay for next weekend," Solskjaer said. -- Reuters

Why Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp give Pep Guardiola the heebie jeebies

“I start to read and then I start to think ‘Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’ and I cannot focus,” said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola last month, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Three and easy for Solskjaer as Pogba stars again in Man Utd win

Paul Pogba scored twice for the second time in five days as Manchester United's revival since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho ...
Sport
6 days ago

Firmino hat-trick takes Liverpool nine points clear with Arsenal thrashing

Liverpool roared back from a rare Anfield deficit to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League as Roberto Firmino's hat-trick inspired ...
Sport
7 days ago

Solskjaer praises buccaneering Man Utd players after stylish win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his Manchester United players after they gave him the perfect start to his reign with a 5-1 victory at Cardiff just days ...
Sport
14 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X