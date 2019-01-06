Warriors take the lead into final day
The Warriors, seeking a rare win this summer, went on the attack against the visiting Multiply Titans on Sunday, and by close of play had scored 254 for five wickets in their second innings, giving them an overall lead of 296, with one day left for play on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.