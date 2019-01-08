SA loses 2019 African Nations Cup hosting race after CAF awards event to Egypt
Egypt have been awarded the right to stage the 2019 African Nations Cup finals after beating South Africa in a straight shoot-out between the only two bidders to replace original hosts Cameroon.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.