SA loses the Afcon 2019 bid

There was a strong possibility that political considerations overrode the technical aspects of the two bids‚ Safa acting CEO Russell Paul said after Egypt was awarded the hosting of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The Caf announced Egypt to replace Cameroon‚ which was stripped of the competition over readiness and security issues last year‚ as hosts after a meeting of their executive in Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday.