Sport

Chiefs halt Wits' title charge with 2-0 win

By Marc Strydom - 09 January 2019

Once Kaizer Chiefs found a rhythm in the second half to counter Absa Premiership leaders Bidvest Wits' physicality, they handed the Clever Boys a lesson in finesse in Wednesday night's 2-0 win at Bidvest Stadium.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tons of smiles and loads of tears — kids' first day at school
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
X