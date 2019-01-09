Chiefs halt Wits' title charge with 2-0 win
Once Kaizer Chiefs found a rhythm in the second half to counter Absa Premiership leaders Bidvest Wits' physicality, they handed the Clever Boys a lesson in finesse in Wednesday night's 2-0 win at Bidvest Stadium.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.