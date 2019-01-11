Easterns are in a good position
Play see-saws on day two with Border on back foot
The CSA Three-day Challenge match between Border and Easterns continued at Buffalo Park on Friday and there was some exciting play throughout, with the match see-sawing at times with first one side, then the other, taking the initiative.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.