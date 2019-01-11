South African clubs will have their interest piqued by news that Belgian giants Anderlecht are looking at offloading Knowledge Musona.

On top of that‚ the former Kaizer Chiefs scoring ace’s only known suitor are a small Belgian club whose salary-paying capabilities are likely to compare to those of top Premier Soccer League clubs.

Chiefs – currently on the lookout for classy players‚ especially in the Musona mould who can score goals – have been linked to a return of the Zimbabwe international to Naturena.

Musona was the top scorer in the Absa Premiership at the end if the 2010-11 season‚ netting 15 league goals‚ which these days would be seen as an avalanche.

He was signed by Chiefs from a youth academy in Zimbabwe and sold two years later to Hoffenheim of Germany‚ who paid some R20-million for him but rarely used him.