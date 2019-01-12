Duanne Olivier rips through Pakistan yet again as SA pile on the runs

South Africa managed to negotiate through what turned out to be an eventful day two against Pakistan where they took eight wickets and established a commanding lead of 212 runs to take control of this third and final Test match in Johannesburg.

When umpires called stumps on Saturday afternoon, the Proteas were sitting on 135/5 after 37 overs with premier batsman Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock on scores of 42 and 34 respectively.

Amla and De Kock were going nicely with a partnership of 42 off 51 and rebuilding South Africa’s second innings after they lost Dean Elgar before tea and Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma during the final session.

The day started with Pakistan on 17/2 and Proteas went on to bowl them out for 185 after lunch still trailing by 77 runs where Duanne Olivier claimed his third five wicket haul and also his 21st wicket of the series.