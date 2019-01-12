Pirates fail to score against Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum in Bulawayo

Orlando Pirates huffed and puffed but could not score as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe side FC Platinum in their opening Caf Champions League Group B clash at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

It may well prove to be a handy point in what is likely to be a difficult away day for all the teams in the pool as FC Platinum, making their debut in the pool phase of the competition, proved an organised and physical opponent.

Defending champions Esperance played to a 1-1 draw against Horoya from Guinea in the other game on Group B on Friday night, meaning all four sides have a single point after the opening round of matches.

The match in Bulawayo was played in front of a packed stadium, with many supporters wearing the colours of The Buccaneers, who were clearly a star attraction for locals.