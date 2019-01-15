Gym squabble results in bout
An altercation in the Mayweather gymnasium between Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni and Devin Haney a while back planted the seeds for their last weekend bout in the US. Ndongeni lost the fight via a unanimous decision but put up a gusty display against the unbeaten US prospect tipped to follow on the footstep of Floyd Mayweather.
