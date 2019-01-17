Tornado whip up preparations for last-32 Cup clash with Chiefs
Preparations for the David versus Goliath Nedbank Cup last-32 match between Tornado and Kaizer Chiefs are well underway with the date for the clash being confirmed as January 27 at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.