Proteas to fine-tune

South Africa begin their quest to fine-tune their World Cup squad with a tricky five-match one-day series against Pakistan starting at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

From what Faf du Plessis said at his pre-match presser on Friday, one could almost pre-determine the majority of the starting line-up will pick itself.

A top six of Quinton de Kock‚ Hashim Amla‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ Faf du Plessis‚ JP Duminy and David Miller look to be shoo-ins at this stage although Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen may still have something to say about that during this series and the next.

From a bowling point of view there is no doubt Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir will be first choices.

That leaves one spot open in the first XI for an allrounder and Proteas coach Ottis Gibson has made it clear before the team is looking for a batting allrounder so that South Africa can play their three quicks.

“It’s an answer we hoping to give after this series,” Du Plessis said.

“We hoping that certainly over the next five games, and maybe the next 10, including five against Sri Lanka, that of the allrounders Wihan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius at least one, maybe two of them, put their hand up and shout at the selectors ‘pick me’.”

Phehlukwayo and Pretorius are in the squad for the first two games against Pakistan so they will look to take advantage of an early opportunity starting Saturday.

“We still trying to find the balances in our team with Quinny (Quinton de Kock) and Dale not here in the first two games. It actually gives us an opportunity to look at whatever else we need to look at.”