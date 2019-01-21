Desiree Ellis to shuffle her Banyana Banyana pack against Sweden

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is to shuffle her pack and give a chance to her broader squad in the Albertina Sisulu Centenary Challenge clash against Sweden at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night. Ellis is hoping to test more players ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in June and will likely ring the changes from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands at the same venue‚ where Banyana overcame a slow start to impress against the European champions.