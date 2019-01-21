Harsh realities of life after football come under scrutiny at Bafana legend Masinga's memorial service

The crippling uncertainty and the financial difficulties that South African players often face after their playing days are over once again came under the spotlight at the memorial service of Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga in Soweto on Monday. The 49-year-old Masinga lost a long battle with cancer a week ago.