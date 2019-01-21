Sport

Itumeleng Khune gets dragged for his 'trash' fashion sense - Again!

By TimesLIVE - 21 January 2019

Just hours after being ripped to shreds for claiming he's one of the most successful goalkeepers in Africa‚ Itumeleng Khune was dragged by social media users for also missing the mark in the fashion department.

Itu may be off the pitch due to an injury and had nothing to do with Chief's latest loss but he still had an action packed weekend after social media users poked fun at his clothing choices.

It all started on Friday night after Twitter users were convinced he had dropped the ball by leaving the house in a velvet suit jacket that looked like the inside of an old box of cigarettes.

The streets were cruel and hit him with wave after wave of jokes and memes mocking the outfit.

Just as things were starting to settle‚ the Bafana Bafana hit fans with another special.

This time the star came out in a light pants and shirt combo with a white hat‚ looking like a taxi boss.

Once again the streets were not impressed and dragged him for tagging the wrong Lucky in the post. They predicted that a supermarket would soon be trending over the moemish.

Itu hit back at the criticism telling a fan his outfits were expensive and asking whether they can afford it.

The critic served their own back.

