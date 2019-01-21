Itumeleng Khune gets dragged for his 'trash' fashion sense - Again!

Just hours after being ripped to shreds for claiming he's one of the most successful goalkeepers in Africa‚ Itumeleng Khune was dragged by social media users for also missing the mark in the fashion department.

Itu may be off the pitch due to an injury and had nothing to do with Chief's latest loss but he still had an action packed weekend after social media users poked fun at his clothing choices.

It all started on Friday night after Twitter users were convinced he had dropped the ball by leaving the house in a velvet suit jacket that looked like the inside of an old box of cigarettes.