School Sports | Everything you need to know

GRAEME COLLEGE
U11A with a great win over Grey
Graeme College met Pearson for the first time in a full fixture on Saturday. Pearson cleaned up in the u14A, u15A and 2nd XI fixtures and will be thrilled with those performances. The 1st XI game was far tighter, with Graeme controlling most of the day.
Graeme won the toss and elected to bat, but Pearson bowled tightly and put Graeme under early pressure. Garwin Dampies batted positively scoring a superb 74 off 71 balls; but a lack of partnerships meant that Graeme never got away from Pearson. Both teams were probably satisfied with Graeme’s 197 all out.
Like Graeme, the Pearson batsmen struggled to build significant partnerships and a see-saw battle ensued. At 120 for 4, Pearson looked to be in control. Aaron Richardson bowled a superb spell though, which all but sank Pearson. Richardson ended with 5 for 41, and Pearson were struggling at 154 for 9. A superb 10th wicket partnership virtually got Pearson home, but Garwin Dampies snuck the final wicket with Pearson on the same score, ending a 43 run 10th wicket partnership and ending the match as a tie. It was probably a game neither team deserved to lose.
Graeme Juniors had a great outing against Grey, despite the U13A side struggling. There were three good wins to celebrate. Alizwa Jack was without doubt the man of the match in the U13B game, with his 34 and 4 for 15. Rhys Wiblin joins Richardson with a 5-for on the day, ending with exceptional figures of 6 for 14 in the u11A match.
Summary of scores:
1st vs Pearson
Graeme 197 all out
Garwin Dampies 74
Seth Faltain 20
Pearson 197 all out
Aaron Richardson 5 for 41
Match tied.
2nd XI vs Pearson
Pearson 302-7 in 50 overs
Graeme 47 all out in 16 overs
Graeme lost by 255 runs
U15A vs Pearson
Graeme 35 all out.
Pearson 35/ 0
Graeme lost by 10 wickets
U14A vs Pearson
Pearson 277/ 9
Christiano Jason 2 for 40
Graeme College 110 all out
Graeme lost by 167 runs.
U13A vs Grey u13A
Graeme 88 all out
Grey 89/0
Graeme lost by 10 wickets
U13B vs Grey u13D
Graeme 97 all out
Alizwa Jack 34
Inathi Planga 27
Grey 70 all out
Alizwa Jack 4 for 15
Avuya Kepe 3 for 9
Graeme won by 27 runs.
U11A vs Grey u11A
Grey 65 all out
Rhys Wiblin 6 for 14
Andrew Muir 2-18
Graeme 66 for 4
Enrique Strydom 17
Graeme won by 6 wickets
11B vs Grey u11C
Graeme 149 all out
Grey 47 all out
Graeme won by 102 runs
ST ANDREW’S
GOLF
St Andrew’s College golfers competed against DF Malherbe from Port Elizabeth, for the first time in our history at the Humewood Golf Course, last week Friday (18 January).
Three pairs, playing better-ball with a scrambled drive because of the gale force wind, set off with much enthusiasm on our first fixture of the year. Scoring was tough, but the St Andrew’s golfers successfully managed the elements far better than their opponents and comfortably beat them 3 – 0. The best St Andrew’s player on the day was Ethan Beedzke, who managed 4 birdies, while Kyle Letherby shot 2 and Matt Pope and Michell Lowe 1 each.
The boys accredited themselves well on the course, and good relations were built for the future.
WATER POLO
The St Andrew’s College U14A, U15A and 1st water polo teams travelled to Grey High School in Port Elizabeth this past weekend to participate in the Grey High School Water Polo Festival. It was a great way to start this season with each team playing four games over the weekend. It was also a “baptism of fire” for the coaches, players and refs as all tried to get used to the new rules.
St Andrew’s College results
U14 results:
Drew 3 all with Selborne
Won 12 – 9 against Grey Bloem
Won 13 – 5 against Paul Roos
Won 6 – 2 against Grey PE
U15 Results:
Lost 14 – 4 against Selborne
Lost 9 – 3 against Grey Bloem
Lost 13 – 2 against Paul Roos
Lost 6 – 2 against Grey PE
1sts Results:
Lost 8 – 6 against Selborne
Won 9 – 7 against Grey Bloem
Won 8 – 6 against Paul Roos
Lost 9 – 2 against Grey PE
Other results:
St Andrew’s College also hosted home fixtures in between the Open trials.
The St Andrew’s 4ths lost 7 – 2 against Graeme 1sts
The St Andrew’s 3rds drew 2 all with Graeme 1sts
The St Andrew’s U14B lost 4 – 3 to the St Andrew’s College U15B team in a friendly.
Meanwhile, St Andrew’s College Water Polo Club hosted a Water Polo Camp during the holidays from the 11 January – 14 January. Over 70 boys attended the camp, making this the largest group in the past few years.
What was promising is there were over 35 Grade 8 boys who attended the camp, which is promising for the future of St Andrew’s Water Polo. Among those boys who have joined the club this year, there are several Provincial Players from Eastern Province, Western Province and Gauteng.
This week the St Andrew’s 1st water polo team travel to Paul Roos in Cape Town and the rest of the Club will be playing fixtures at Woodridge.
HUDSON PARK HIGH SCHOOL
CRICKET
vs STIRLING HIGH SCHOOL
1st XI
Stirling 168/10 M Gwababa 3/27, N Yikha 3/39 Hudson Park 171/6 B Diedricks 87 no , B Nokele 22, K Gweka 22, N Yikha 20 Match Drawn Hudson won on first innings by 4 wickets
2nd XI
Stirling 79/10 and 7/5 W Mooineyan 8/14 and 2/0 Hudson Park 149/10 D Odunuga 29, N Heshula 28; B Brandt 28 Hudson Park won outright by an innings and 63 runs
U/15A
Hudson Park 52/10 Stirling 53/3 Match Drawn Hudson Park lost by 7 wickets on the first innings
U/14A
Stirling 36/10 A Fleming 4/6 and 112/10 A Fleming 2/14 Hudson Park 114/6 dec R Steenkamp 35; S Leta 24; B Kumkani 32 and 34/6 Hudson Park won outright by 4 wickets
Nonelela Yikha had the honour of being selected for the SA Schools’ cricket team. He was also selected to represent the Warriors U19 side to play at the National U19 Cubs Week in Stellenbosch in January.
Nonelela won the bowling prize atthe Week for taking fourteen wickets, and was rewarded by being selected for the SA U/19 side to tour India from the 15 February-18 March. Nonelela earned Hudson Park’s sixth SA Schools’ cap since 2016.
Hudson Park had the added honour of Lilitha Reed and Akhanya Rebe being selected to represent the Warriors Cubs side alongside Nonelela. Furthermore, U15 provincial bowler Akhona Ratyana took the most wickets – an amazing 21 wickets at the provincial U15 week with his left-arm spinners.
WATERPOLO
Asisipho France has been selected as a non-travelling reserve to the South African U/16 water-polo team.
Kingswood festival
The Hudson 1st team had mixed fortunes at the Kingswood hosted 150th Celebration Cricket Festival.
vs Menlo Park Hudson Park 123/10 B Diedricks 41 Menlo Park 124/2 Hudson Park lost by 2 wickets
vs Trinity House College Trinity 50/10 L Reed 5/17; L Ntsekwa 3/14; M Gwababa 2/12 Hudson Park 53/0 K Gwecka 35 no Hudson Park won by 10 wickets
vs Trinity House T20 match Hudson Park 154/6 N Peter 51 no; B Diedricks 46; J Troon 20 Trinity 105/10 D Kassan 4/17 H Bune 3/31 Hudson Park won by 49 runs
vs St Andrews (Bloem) St Andrews 215/8 M Gwababa 3/25 Hudson Park 158/10 L Ntsekwa 29, J Troon 28 Hudson Park lost by 58 runs
SELBORNE COLLEGE
WEEK-ENDING 13TH JANUARY 2019
Water Polo:
Quadrangular Water Polo hosted by St Andrews (19 January)
Selborne College U14A
Selborne College U14A drew St Andrews (3-3), beat Grey PE (8-3), beat Paul Roos (4-3) ansd drew Grey Bloem (6-6).
Reece Miles Had an excellent week-ending scoring 9 goals for the team.
Selborne College U15A
Selborne College U15A beat Paul Roos (8-7), beat St Andrews (14-4), lost Grey PE (3-5) and lost Grey Bloem (6-8).
Jordan Fenn Scored 12 goals in 4 games.
Selborne College 1st Team
Selborne College 1stbeat St Andrews (8-6), lost Grey PE (4-12), lost Paul Roos (4-5) and beat Grey Bloem (9-6).
Matthew Tonkin scored 6 goals and Dean stokes 7 goals for the 1st team.
Cricket:
Selborne College 1st vs St Andrews (19 January 2019)
St Andrews 231/5 (dec) (A. Richards 2/39, D. Lones 1/41, J. Coles 1/45,M. Fourie 1/55)
Selborne 156/4 (J. Bader 51, C. Watson 50, E. Boucher 26 no)
Match drawn.
Selborne College 2nd vs St Andrews 2nd (19 January 2019)
St Andrews 329/9 (M. Cotterell 3/51, G. Bishop 3/75)
Selborne 163/5 (M. Voller 60, E. Farrer 49)
Match drawn.
Selborne College 3rd vs St Andrews 3rd (21 January 2019)
Selborne 202 all out (T. Hayward 62, T. Nicholas 39)
St Andrews 184 all out (A. Bruce 3/47, B. Dannhauser 3/39, G, Pretorius 3/58)
Selborne won by 18 runs.
Selborne College 4th vs St Andrews 4th (20 January 2019)
Selborne 325/5 (D. Carr 135, J. Calver 130)
St Andrews 198 all out (H. Zantsi 5/38)
Selborne won by 127 runs.
Selborne College 5th vs St Andrews 5th (19 January 2019)
Selborne 246 all out (N. Gxaba 41 runs, B. Grobler 38 runs)
St Andrews 300/4
Selborne lost by 54 runs.
Selborne College U15A vs St Andrews (19 January 2019)
Selborne 170 all out (B. De Kock 54, T. Stagg 44, D. Farland 26)
St Andrews 122 all out (T. Jacobs 4/46, D. Farland 3/13)
Selborne won on 1st innings (48 runs).
Selborne College U15B vs St Andrews (19 January 2019)
St Andrews 82 all out (S. Pillay 2/10, L. Gaxela 2/6, O. Benn 2/21, T. Morrell 1/6)
Selborne 239/5 (L. Gaxela 53, Du Preez 48, O. Benn 50 no)
St Andrew 2nd innings 51/5
Selborne won by an innings and 106 runs.
Selborne College U14A vs St Andrews U14A (19 January 2019)
St Andrews 212 all out (E. Currin 5/35, J.Williams 3/10).
Selborne 112 all out (J. Luck 35, J. Van Oordt 30 no, J. Bowles 16)
Selborne lost by 100 runs.
Selborne College U14B vs St Andrews U14B (19 January 2019)
Selborne 254 all out (T. Braun 44, B. Crane 38)
St Andrews 229 all out.
Selborne won by 25 runs.
Athletics:
On Saturday, 19th January, Jason Butler competed at the Westbourne Oval in Port Elizabeth. In the 200m race he ran with the U20 and senior men and took gold in a time of 21,6 seconds.
Golf:
Katberg Inter Schools Golf Challenge (19-20 January)
From the Festival played at Katberg over the past weekend Selborne 1st Golf Team ended 2nd in the B division and the 2nd team also ended 2nd in the B division.
Daniel Van Seumeren shot the best round of the weekend. He shot an incredible 69 on the Sunday.
Tennis:
St Benedict’s College Tennis Tournament (19 January 2019)
The Selborne College Top 4 tennis players attended the St Benedict’s College Tennis Tournament in Johannesburg over the weekend.
The Selborne College team comprised of:
- Justin Cronje
- Sam McQuirk
- NicosEfstratiou
- Sebastian Hensberg
In the pool matches, Selborne College beat Westville (32-13), beat Cornwall Hill (32-5), beat St David’s (32-120 and beat St Benedict’s (32-10).
Selborne qualified for the finals by finishing first in the pool.
Selborne College beat KES in a nail-biting final, 26-25.
Special mention goes to Sebastian Hensberg, who ended the tournament unbeaten for a second year running, including a comeback win from 3-6 down in the final to win his match 8-6 and take the Selborne team to victory. Sam McQuirk also remained unbeaten, with Cronje and Efstratiou winning 4 out of 5 matches.
Selborne College vs St Andrews
Selborne College U15A beat St Andrews(9-0).
Selborne College 2nd team drew 6 matches all but lost one a set count out by 1 set.
STIRLING PRIMARY
Swimming: Inter district gala
Ethan Warren achieved a 4th place – 50m breast, 5th place – 100m breast, 3rd place – relay
Alex Eland achieved a 3rd place – freestyle
Modern Dancing:
Cyan van den Berg and Sarah Gower received Honours in the Blue Medal Modern Dance Exam.
Cricket:
U10A vs Dale
Dale 33 all out
Stirling 34/1
Result: Stirling won by 9 wickets
U11A vs Dale
Dale 26 all out
Stirling 27
Result: Stirling won by 10 wickets
u/13B vs Dale
Stirling 114 all out
Dale 115/4
Result: Stirling lost by 6 wickets
U13C vs Dale
Dale 143 all out (B.Hanson 2/20, S.Adonis 2/7)
Stirling 136 all out (M Berndt 25, U Gazi 33)
Result: Stirling lost by 7 runs
U13A vs Dale
Stirling 224/9 (C Clark Evans 69, A Rogers 49, D Vosloo 25)
Dale 116 all out
Result: Stirling won by 108 runs
STIRLING
Cricket: vs Hudson Park
Stirling U14A 1st Innings 39/10. Hudson U14A 121/6 declared (Dylan Gradwell 3/26). Stirling U14A 2nd Inns 114/10 (Tristan Rowe51). Hudson 35/6 (Dylan Gradwell 3/15; Live Bekani 2/10). Hudson U14A won by 4 wkts.
Hudson U15A 51/10 (Brody Smith 4/13; Callum Reddy 3/8; Seth Collins 2/13). Stirling U15A 52/3. Stirling U15A won by 7 wkts.
Stirling 2nd 1st Innings 79/10. Hudson 149 all out (Lyle De Coning 3/18). Stirling 2nd Innings 7/5. Hudson won by 63 runs.
Stirling 1st 168/10 (Kyle Deetlefs 60; Jaydon Nass 26) Hudson 1st 171/6 (Tristan King 2/46; Ababalwe Jakatyana 2/40). Hudson won by 4 wkts.
Oratory
In November Madhvi Jayakrishnan participated in the SA finals and was selected for the SA Team to participate in the 31st World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships taking place in April in Toronto, Canada.
Sport Results
Cricket: vs Selborne
Selborne U14A 355/2. Stirling U14A 1st Innings 47/10. Stirling U14A 2nd Innings 37/5.Selborne won by 271 runs.
Stirling U15A 93/10. Selborne U15A 215/8. Stirling 2nd Innings 59/3. Selborne won on 1st Innings
Stirling 2nd 1st Innings 75/10. Selborne 2nd 209/6. Stirling 2nd Innings 71/5. Selborne won by 63 runs.
Stirling 1st 117/10 (Justin Uys 46, Vuyo Camngca 22). Selborne 1st 202/6 (Tristan King 2/30). Stirling 2nd Innings 23/2. Selborne won on 1st Innings.
Cricket: (Union Festival)
Stirling 1st vs Queen’s (Declaration): Stirling- 117/10 (Jayden Nass 34). Queen’s 159/8 Dec (Hayden Saunders 5/41, Lihle Mpambane 2/14) Match drawn.
Stirling 1st vs Despatch (50 overs): Despatch 152/10 (Ababalwe Jakatyana 4/25, Tristan King 4/40). Stirling- 153/7 (Justin Uys 54, Kyle Deetlefs 28, Brody Taylor 24) Stirling won by 3 wickets.
Stirling 1st vs Queen’s 2nd (20/20): Stirling- 148/7 (Jayden Nass 59, Justin Uys 56). Queen’s- 70/8 (Ababalwe Jakatyana 3/8, Tristan King 2/19) Stirling won by 78 runs.
Swimming:
Matthew Moss was chosen to represent the Eastern Cape swimming team at SA Schools Nationals. It took place in Johannesburg from the 9-14 December. Matthew swam in the multi-disability division achieving four gold medals in the four races he swam.
1st Place: 200 IM; 100m Free; 50m Fly; 50m Free.
Synchronised Swimming
Tayla-Jade van Huyssteen has been included in the SA Squad for the Synchronised Swimming Senior World Champs which takes place in South Korea in July 2019. This is the fifth year in which she has represented her country in Syncho (in Australia, Russia, Hungary and now South Korea) and the third time she has been included in the senior women’s team.