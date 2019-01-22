School Sports | Everything you need to know

GRAEME COLLEGE

U11A with a great win over Grey

Graeme College met Pearson for the first time in a full fixture on Saturday. Pearson cleaned up in the u14A, u15A and 2nd XI fixtures and will be thrilled with those performances. The 1st XI game was far tighter, with Graeme controlling most of the day.

Graeme won the toss and elected to bat, but Pearson bowled tightly and put Graeme under early pressure. Garwin Dampies batted positively scoring a superb 74 off 71 balls; but a lack of partnerships meant that Graeme never got away from Pearson. Both teams were probably satisfied with Graeme’s 197 all out.

Like Graeme, the Pearson batsmen struggled to build significant partnerships and a see-saw battle ensued. At 120 for 4, Pearson looked to be in control. Aaron Richardson bowled a superb spell though, which all but sank Pearson. Richardson ended with 5 for 41, and Pearson were struggling at 154 for 9. A superb 10th wicket partnership virtually got Pearson home, but Garwin Dampies snuck the final wicket with Pearson on the same score, ending a 43 run 10th wicket partnership and ending the match as a tie. It was probably a game neither team deserved to lose.

Graeme Juniors had a great outing against Grey, despite the U13A side struggling. There were three good wins to celebrate. Alizwa Jack was without doubt the man of the match in the U13B game, with his 34 and 4 for 15. Rhys Wiblin joins Richardson with a 5-for on the day, ending with exceptional figures of 6 for 14 in the u11A match.

Summary of scores:

1st vs Pearson

Graeme 197 all out

Garwin Dampies 74

Seth Faltain 20

Pearson 197 all out

Aaron Richardson 5 for 41

Match tied.

2nd XI vs Pearson

Pearson 302-7 in 50 overs

Graeme 47 all out in 16 overs

Graeme lost by 255 runs

U15A vs Pearson

Graeme 35 all out.

Pearson 35/ 0

Graeme lost by 10 wickets

U14A vs Pearson

Pearson 277/ 9

Christiano Jason 2 for 40

Graeme College 110 all out

Graeme lost by 167 runs.

U13A vs Grey u13A

Graeme 88 all out

Grey 89/0

Graeme lost by 10 wickets

U13B vs Grey u13D

Graeme 97 all out

Alizwa Jack 34

Inathi Planga 27

Grey 70 all out

Alizwa Jack 4 for 15

Avuya Kepe 3 for 9

Graeme won by 27 runs.

U11A vs Grey u11A

Grey 65 all out

Rhys Wiblin 6 for 14

Andrew Muir 2-18

Graeme 66 for 4

Enrique Strydom 17

Graeme won by 6 wickets

11B vs Grey u11C

Graeme 149 all out

Grey 47 all out

Graeme won by 102 runs

ST ANDREW’S

GOLF

St Andrew’s College golfers competed against DF Malherbe from Port Elizabeth, for the first time in our history at the Humewood Golf Course, last week Friday (18 January).

Three pairs, playing better-ball with a scrambled drive because of the gale force wind, set off with much enthusiasm on our first fixture of the year. Scoring was tough, but the St Andrew’s golfers successfully managed the elements far better than their opponents and comfortably beat them 3 – 0. The best St Andrew’s player on the day was Ethan Beedzke, who managed 4 birdies, while Kyle Letherby shot 2 and Matt Pope and Michell Lowe 1 each.

The boys accredited themselves well on the course, and good relations were built for the future.

WATER POLO

The St Andrew’s College U14A, U15A and 1st water polo teams travelled to Grey High School in Port Elizabeth this past weekend to participate in the Grey High School Water Polo Festival. It was a great way to start this season with each team playing four games over the weekend. It was also a “baptism of fire” for the coaches, players and refs as all tried to get used to the new rules.

St Andrew’s College results

U14 results:

Drew 3 all with Selborne

Won 12 – 9 against Grey Bloem

Won 13 – 5 against Paul Roos

Won 6 – 2 against Grey PE

U15 Results:

Lost 14 – 4 against Selborne

Lost 9 – 3 against Grey Bloem

Lost 13 – 2 against Paul Roos

Lost 6 – 2 against Grey PE

1sts Results:

Lost 8 – 6 against Selborne

Won 9 – 7 against Grey Bloem

Won 8 – 6 against Paul Roos

Lost 9 – 2 against Grey PE

Other results:

St Andrew’s College also hosted home fixtures in between the Open trials.

The St Andrew’s 4ths lost 7 – 2 against Graeme 1sts

The St Andrew’s 3rds drew 2 all with Graeme 1sts

The St Andrew’s U14B lost 4 – 3 to the St Andrew’s College U15B team in a friendly.

Meanwhile, St Andrew’s College Water Polo Club hosted a Water Polo Camp during the holidays from the 11 January – 14 January. Over 70 boys attended the camp, making this the largest group in the past few years.

What was promising is there were over 35 Grade 8 boys who attended the camp, which is promising for the future of St Andrew’s Water Polo. Among those boys who have joined the club this year, there are several Provincial Players from Eastern Province, Western Province and Gauteng.

This week the St Andrew’s 1st water polo team travel to Paul Roos in Cape Town and the rest of the Club will be playing fixtures at Woodridge.

HUDSON PARK HIGH SCHOOL

CRICKET

vs STIRLING HIGH SCHOOL

1st XI

Stirling 168/10 M Gwababa 3/27, N Yikha 3/39 Hudson Park 171/6 B Diedricks 87 no , B Nokele 22, K Gweka 22, N Yikha 20 Match Drawn Hudson won on first innings by 4 wickets

2nd XI

Stirling 79/10 and 7/5 W Mooineyan 8/14 and 2/0 Hudson Park 149/10 D Odunuga 29, N Heshula 28; B Brandt 28 Hudson Park won outright by an innings and 63 runs

U/15A

Hudson Park 52/10 Stirling 53/3 Match Drawn Hudson Park lost by 7 wickets on the first innings

U/14A

Stirling 36/10 A Fleming 4/6 and 112/10 A Fleming 2/14 Hudson Park 114/6 dec R Steenkamp 35; S Leta 24; B Kumkani 32 and 34/6 Hudson Park won outright by 4 wickets

Nonelela Yikha had the honour of being selected for the SA Schools’ cricket team. He was also selected to represent the Warriors U19 side to play at the National U19 Cubs Week in Stellenbosch in January.

Nonelela won the bowling prize atthe Week for taking fourteen wickets, and was rewarded by being selected for the SA U/19 side to tour India from the 15 February-18 March. Nonelela earned Hudson Park’s sixth SA Schools’ cap since 2016.

Hudson Park had the added honour of Lilitha Reed and Akhanya Rebe being selected to represent the Warriors Cubs side alongside Nonelela. Furthermore, U15 provincial bowler Akhona Ratyana took the most wickets – an amazing 21 wickets at the provincial U15 week with his left-arm spinners.

WATERPOLO

Asisipho France has been selected as a non-travelling reserve to the South African U/16 water-polo team.

Kingswood festival

The Hudson 1st team had mixed fortunes at the Kingswood hosted 150th Celebration Cricket Festival.

vs Menlo Park Hudson Park 123/10 B Diedricks 41 Menlo Park 124/2 Hudson Park lost by 2 wickets

vs Trinity House College Trinity 50/10 L Reed 5/17; L Ntsekwa 3/14; M Gwababa 2/12 Hudson Park 53/0 K Gwecka 35 no Hudson Park won by 10 wickets

vs Trinity House T20 match Hudson Park 154/6 N Peter 51 no; B Diedricks 46; J Troon 20 Trinity 105/10 D Kassan 4/17 H Bune 3/31 Hudson Park won by 49 runs

vs St Andrews (Bloem) St Andrews 215/8 M Gwababa 3/25 Hudson Park 158/10 L Ntsekwa 29, J Troon 28 Hudson Park lost by 58 runs