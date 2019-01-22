Sport

Serena Williams is through to the quarters at the Australian Open and her fans are here for it

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 22 January 2019
Serena Williams is dominating the court.
Image: Instagram/ Serena Williams

Serena Williams reigned supreme as she won the Australian Open battle on Monday, against Simona Halep, currently ranked the best player in the world. 

Williams claimed victory at the Rod Laver Arena, proving again to be one of the greatest players of all time.

The win means Williams is through to the quarter-finals where she will face Karolina Pliskova. 

Although Williams came out victorious, she described the game as "intense" but persisted and won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Williams also praised Halep, saying the game was not an easy one and that she understood why Halep is the best in the world. 

"It was a really intense match, with some incredible points. It's just great to be back out, playing again on this court. I really needed to elevate my game, she's the number one player in the world and there's a reason why."

Of course, team Serena was there to back their queen.

