Serena Williams is through to the quarters at the Australian Open and her fans are here for it
Serena Williams reigned supreme as she won the Australian Open battle on Monday, against Simona Halep, currently ranked the best player in the world.
Williams claimed victory at the Rod Laver Arena, proving again to be one of the greatest players of all time.
The win means Williams is through to the quarter-finals where she will face Karolina Pliskova.
Although Williams came out victorious, she described the game as "intense" but persisted and won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Williams also praised Halep, saying the game was not an easy one and that she understood why Halep is the best in the world.
"It was a really intense match, with some incredible points. It's just great to be back out, playing again on this court. I really needed to elevate my game, she's the number one player in the world and there's a reason why."
Of course, team Serena was there to back their queen.
Congratulations Serena wonderful to watch.. all the best for your next match.. we are so blessed here in Australia to have you compete in our Grand Slam.. Always a champion #AusOpen— Sharon (@PeaceChild4) January 21, 2019
Yeeeeessssss!!! I drank my victory coffee, now victory lunch and victory dinner later ??? lol I love you!!! Into the next KAAAMAAAAAAAN— Senorita (@SerenaWLOVE) January 21, 2019
You scared me but as the meaning of your name in French, you knew to remain serene and calm not to let go anything. Thanks you, you are such a great champion who applauds the pretty points of your opponents and consoles them too. God Bless you @serenawilliams ♥— TennisFrance (@TennisFrance69) January 21, 2019
Serena is a marvel to watch. Wonderful game and display of skill— Touch66 (@kegoriloe) January 21, 2019
What a dream to see her play at AO18 and AO19- I took my daughter then my husband this year to see this amazing athlete and beautiful person— SueClarbroughDowling (@sueclarebrough) January 21, 2019
Serena girl.... When you lost the second set u gave me a real scare.... Then you went a game down in the decider and I couldnt watch for a while there..... Then you came back and won.... I screeeamed ?????????????????.... N I was n still is at work ????♀️?♀️?♀️— muliye chuula (@mulichuula1) January 21, 2019