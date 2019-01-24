Weather spoils Warriors-Dolphins match that was on a knife-edge
Rain and later bad light spoilt what could have been an interesting last day’s play in the Cricket SA four-day franchise match between the Warriors and the Hollywoodbets Dolphins at Buffalo Park on Thursday, with the match ending in a most unsatisfactory draw.
