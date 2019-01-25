Francois Pienaar flummoxed by EC rugby being stuck in mediocrity

The 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning captain Francois Pienaar said he didn’t understand why the Eastern Cape’s rugby talent hasn’t taken South African rugby by storm in the manner it should.

Pienaar‚ who is the chief executive officer of Advent Sports and Media Entertainment (ASEM)‚ was speaking at the Varsity Cup launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

The Eastern Cape rugby regions‚ Border and Eastern Province‚ aren't represented in the main Varsity Cup but will be taking part in the Varsity Shield.

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) and Walter Sisulu University (WSU) are from the Border region while Rhodes University and the Nelson Mandela University play under the Eastern Province rugby banner.