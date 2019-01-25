Much at stake for Tornado
By beating Chiefs, the Motsepe league champs will make last 16 for first time
Tornado have a chance to make history at home when they host Kaizer Chiefs in a Nedbank Cup last 32 teams clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.